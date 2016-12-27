PM News Nigeria


Kano Govt suspends Director, 9 others over fraud

The Kano state government has suspended a Director in the ministry of Finance and 9 staff of the Ministry of Local government over alleged diversion of millions of Naira meant for payment of salaries.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Na’iya said the nine local government employees were scheduled officers under the platform of REMITA.

He said the government has handed over four employees of the Kano State Pension Funds Trustee, including two top members of Kano Pension Union to police authorities for investigation. .

The four persons, whose case files had been handed over to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, were accused of connivance to siphon public funds.

Na’iya said the state Governor was concerned about the salary scam, warning that “any violation of due prcess, contravening the government’s quest against corruption would not go unpunished.”

He said the state government would deploy the necessary machinery to recover all the diverted funds.

