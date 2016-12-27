FRSC arrests 7, 645 traffic offenders in Bayelsa

The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state.

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries,” Fadipe said.

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

He also urged the public to immediately alert the service of any emergencies.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bayelsa on Tuesday, said it arrested no fewer than 7, 645 arrest of traffic offenders in the state between January and November.

Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander said in Yenagoa that the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations.

“The offence include worn-out tyre, failure to use seat belt, fake drivers’ licence and those without a licence.

“We have been able to conduct series of mobile court sessions within the months and they have been very impressive.

“FRSC is committed to safer road in Bayelsa, for those of you, who drive carelessly and break traffic rules and regulations; you cannot go unpunished.

“Whoever that violates traffic offence will definitely be arraigned and punish accordingly,’’ he said.

Gora, however, urged the commercial road users to steer clear of speeding and dangerous driving.

He explained that reckless driving was the major cause of fatality on the highways and within the capital city.

“Before going out with your vehicle, make sure that everything is in order as part of support in promoting safer road across the country,’’ he advised.