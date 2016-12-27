Firm presents car to Miss Taraba

The World of Colours, an entertainment firm, on Tuesday presented a car to Miss Beauty Tukura, the current Miss Taraba to ease her movement across the state, while mobilizing youths for creative ventures.

Mr Andrew Egboja, the Managing Director of the firm, presented the vehicle, a Ford Focus to the beauty queen at a brief ceremony in Jalingo.

Egboja said that the organization was out to empower the youths in the country through the creative and entertainment industry.

The director described Miss Tukura as a pillar of the youth in the state, given her commitment in ensuring that they were involved in meaningful ventures.

He commended Gov. Darius Ishaku for providing the enabling environment for the success of the project for the good of the youth.

Egboja also lauded the wife of the governor, Mrs Anna Ishaku, for her continuous support to the project.

Tukura thanked the organisation for assisting her with a vehicle to ease her movement.

She said the gesture would go a long way in encouraging her to do more in mobilising the youths to shun social vices and embrace creative ventures to guarantee their future.

Tukura, a 300 Level Law student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, advised youths to take entertainment and creative industry seriously for a brighter future.