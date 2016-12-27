PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > Aisha Buhari donates Christmas gifts to injured troops

Aisha Buhari donates Christmas gifts to injured troops

Published on December 27, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s president

The Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday, donated Christmas gifts to soldiers injured at the battlefield in Sambisa Forest.

The items were distributed on her behalf by Hajiya Nana Shettima, the Chairperson of Mrs Aisha Buhari’s Committee on Distribution of Donated Items (WIPCOMDI) at Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Shettima also visited other injured troops at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

According to her, Buhari’s gesture is to celebrate Christmas festivities with the injured and to appreciate their efforts in restoring peace.

“Both religions say how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquillity, progress and unity.

“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the president and as a wife of Borno governor,’’ she said.

She commended the gallant troops in crushing the remnants and restoring peace to Borno, the north-eastern region of the country and the nation at large.

The gifts were packages containing beverages.

Posted by on December 27, 2016, 1:58 pm. Filed under Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes