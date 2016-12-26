United hammer Sunderland 3-1

Manchester United recorded their fourth successive Premier League win with a dominant performance against a Sunderland side which remains in the relegation zone.

United deserved the victory – enjoying 63% of possession and having a total of 25 shots on goal – but only a first-half Daley Blind effort separated the teams until the final 10 minutes.

The Dutchman was put through by a delightful Zlatan Ibrahimovic pass and fired low into the bottom-right corner for his first goal of the season, before United doubled their advantage with Paul Pogba setting up Ibrahimovic with eight minutes remaining.

Substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan added gloss to the scoreline with a brilliant backheeled effort, though replays suggested the Armenian was offside.

It is a victory which draws United level with fifth-placed Tottenham, although the north Londoners have a game in hand, against Southampton on Wednesday.

Fabio Borini scored a wonderful late consolation for Sunderland, but defeat – their third in four games – leaves the Black Cats two points adrift of safety.

United find their groove

Both halves belonged to the hosts and the passing statistics emphasised their dominance, with Jose Mourinho’s men making 606 passes compared to Sunderland’s 177.

But the hosts were unable to shake off the visitors until the introduction of Mkhitaryan after the break added much-needed zip and verve.

Pogba was the dominant player on the pitch, bossing play from the middle of the field and driving his team forward, and while Ibrahimovic played a part in all three goals it was Mkhitaryan who gave his side an extra dimension in attack.

The 27-year-old’s strike was a special one, with the former Borussia Dortmund player directing Ibrahimovic’s cross into net with the back of his heel.

