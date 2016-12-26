Giroud gives Arsenal slim victory over West Brom

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud struck a late winner as the Gunners ended a run of two Premier League defeats with victory over a stubborn West Brom.

Giroud was making his first league start of the season and looped in an 86th minute header from a Mesut Ozil cross for his goal.

Until that moment the Gunners had enjoyed nearly 80% possession, but had struggled to find a way past inspired Baggies keeper Ben Foster.

He pulled off a number of key stops, including a double save when he parried an Alex Iwobi shot and blocked the rebound at the feet of Alexis Sanchez.

The 33-year-old former England keeper also tipped over a fizzing shot from Sanchez before West Brom nearly snatched a goal, with Claudio Yacob skying his shot over the bar after Arsenal keeper Petr Cech dropped a corner.

But Giroud finally broke the deadlock to keep Arsenal nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth.

-BBC