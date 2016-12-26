PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > Chelsea extend unbeaten run to 12 with 3-0 win

Chelsea extend unbeaten run to 12 with 3-0 win

Published on December 26, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Eden Hazard

Chelsea moved nine points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins.

Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from the spot after he was brought down by Simon Francis.

Pedro added a third goal deep in injury time when his shot hit Steve Cook and the ball span over the line.

Bournemouth’s best chance saw substitute Benik Afobe denied by Thibaut Courtois but the Cherries ended up well beaten.

Manchester City can reduce Chelsea’s lead to seven points if they beat Hull later on Boxing Day.

-BBC

Posted by on December 26, 2016, 6:11 pm. Filed under Football, Metro, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes