A suicide bomber on Monday attacked Kasuwar Shanu (cattle market) in Maiduguri, Borno state killing self, while another suspect was caught by residents on alert.

The incident happened at about 8:30am today.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team of the Nigeria Police Force, Borno State Command who detonated unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area said the suspect is currently under security interrogation.

According to Reuters, a news agency, Police said the bomber, who struck the cattle market in the central district of Kasuwa, was dead but did not give details of any other casualties. A witness said a number of people had been injured.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram and comes days after President Muhammadu Buhari said the jihadist group’s key camp in its last remaining enclave had fallen.