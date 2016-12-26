Bishop secures release of 6 inmates in Jalingo

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Charles Hamawa, on Monday secured the release of six inmates at the Jalingo Main Prison.

Hamawa received the freed inmates as part of activities of the diocese to mark the 2016 Christmas and the end of the Year of Mercy in Jalingo.

He advised the freed inmates to take their freedom seriously by turning a new leaf and living a rewarding life for the good of society.

Hamawa appealed to judges to save the system by dismissing cases without substantial evidence, rather than crowding the prison with persons not convicted.

The clergy man said it was shocking to note that 85 per cent of the inmates at the Jalingo prison were either awaiting trial or had been on trial for more than 10 years.

The bishop, who described the situation as pathetic, called on the government to reposition the prisons by making them reformative centres.

Hamawa stated that the diocese will take temporary custody of the six inmates and rehabilitate them before they are sent to their families.