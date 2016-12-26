Allardyce begins Palace reign with a draw

Troy Deeney scored a second-half penalty to equalise for Watford as Sam Allardyce took a point on his return to management with Crystal Palace.

After dominating in the opening stages, Palace went ahead through Yohan Cabaye’s low strike in the 26th minute.

The visitors missed the chance to double their lead when Christian Benteke’s penalty was saved by Heurelho Gomes after the Watford goalkeeper had fouled the Belgian.

Deeney converted his penalty – after Sebastian Prodl was fouled – to end a 10-game goalless run and score his 100th Watford goal.

The point for Palace, who sacked Alan Pardew as manager on Thursday before appointing former England boss Allardyce the following day, comes after back-to-back defeats and moves them two points clear of the relegation zone.

Watford climbed to 10th before seven more Premier League matches on Boxing Day.

Allardyce said he hoped to “bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and New Year” when he started his first management role since his ill-fated 67 days as England boss, but another soft goal prevented a perfect start at the club.

Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in 22 of their last 23 Premier League games and have conceded 33 goals this season with only Swansea and Hull – in 19th and 20th respectively – conceding more.

Allardyce’s teams are renowned for the defending of set pieces and the 62-year-old will no doubt be disappointed with Watford’s equaliser.

Referee Mark Clattenburg gave a foul against Palace defender Damien Delaney for pulling back Prodl at a corner before Deeney fired home from the spot.