Recession: Kumuyi predicts better New Year for Nigeria

Published on December 25, 2016 by   ·   2 Comments

L-R: Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, Pastor William Kumuyi, Mudashiru Obasa and Pastor Jerry Asemota at the Deeper Life December Retreat

Sister Esther Kumuyi (left) at the retreat

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has predicted a better New Year for Nigeria, saying that God will grant the leaders the solution to tackle economic recession in the coming year.

Kumuyi spoke on Sunday while answering questions from newsmen after the visit of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to the church’s National December Retreat at the Deeper Life Camp Ground, Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Kumuyi, the theme of the retreat: “Power for the Present Hour,” was apt as it addressed the happenings in the nation, such as tackling economic recession, hardship and equipping the Christians with the necessary ingredients to live victoriously in these days.

He said God had promised to bless His children and take them out of hardship, adding that “God is blessing the nation, we are not carrying our problems to the New Year.

“God will give us solution to solve our family problems and the problems in the nation. God is our creator and wants us to be sufficient at all time,” he said.

Kumuyi charged Nigerians turn away from things that would hurt their neighbours.

On his New Year message, the revered man of God urged Nigerians to have hope and faith in God that things would turn around for the better, adding that “better times are coming in the New Year.”

Addressing the over 50,000 congregation of worshippers, Obasa challenged them to love their neighbours, adding that the state was committed to fight unemployment among the youth.

The speaker stated that the newly created Employment Trust Fund would help reduce joblessness by providing soft loan with little interest for enterprising entrepreneurs.

“We must go beyond religious demarcation and show ourselves that we are brothers and sisters. Let us love one another. We should extend hands of fellowship to our neighbours,”he said.

He charged the churches to pray for the state and nation, saying that the state was passionate to give good governance and improve the economy of the state for the benefit of all, while expressing delight over the warmth reception accorded his team by the leadership of the church.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga

2 Comments for “Recession: Kumuyi predicts better New Year for Nigeria”

  1. Odogwu_Aganaga
    December 25, 2016 - 9:28 pm

    all these scammers who “preach for nothing but for greed of gain”!!! when we take over they should take cover, because otherwise they face arrest and jail time, plus confiscation of their ill-gotten wealth for onward return to their rightful owners, i.e. the deluded simpletons of nigeria. freedom of religion must translate into freedom from religion because religion is nothing but profession of choice for lousy scammers who are equipped in the art of delusion. away with them

  2. Barile Loole
    December 25, 2016 - 10:40 pm

    There’s a big difference between prediction and wish. I strongly believe the man of God is only wishing.

