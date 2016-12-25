PM News Nigeria


Nigerian Breweries on fire in Lagos

Published on December 25, 2016 by   ·   3 Comments

A massive fire is raging at the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Limited in the Iganmu area of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

The blaze is said to have engulfed the factory section of the company.

Channels Television senior correspondent, Ambrose Okoh, who is at the scene, reports that the fire service is currently battling the inferno.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the fire started at about 5.30am on Sunday.

No death has so far been reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Channels Television

3 Comments for “Nigerian Breweries on fire in Lagos”

  1. Aziegbe ehis
    December 25, 2016 - 11:59 am

    Evilnic president and his cabinet. A bad leader will always associated with negativity. Hater go and hang ursef Buhari is a failure OK.

  2. Jaydee
    December 25, 2016 - 12:27 pm

    @Ehis, you are the real hater in this case. Instead of you to create tangible time for yourself on how to study and understand the rudiments of English language. You typed grammatical rubbish above and called it comment. You had better go back to school and save yourself from future disgrace.

  3. michael abdijan
    December 25, 2016 - 4:30 pm

    U people don eat money again like Nnpc. na wa 4 nijja

