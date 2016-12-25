PM News Nigeria


2 killed as building collapses in police barrack

Published on December 25, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

Dolapo Badmos, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson

The police in Lagos have confirmed the death of two persons on Sunday when a building collapsed in the barrack.
the Area ‘F’ Police Command, Ikeja.

The state police command spokesperson Dolapo Badmos confirmed the incident.

Details later.

