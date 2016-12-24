Barbing, hairdressing salons record low patronage in Lagos

Barbing and hairdressing salons in Lagos say they record low patronage contrary to high expectations for increase in patronage by the public, particularly during the yuletide.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicates that many of the respondents agree that patronage in this season might not increase after all.

Mrs Jumoke Dada, the owner of Mummy K Beauty Salon, Lagos, said that the business was slow.

“This year has been tough and many people are complaining of lack of funds and many reuse their weave-on to make their hair,’’ she said.

Another hairdresser and salon operator, Micheal Laide, said that few people were doing their hair but not the usual rush for Christmas period.

“The men are doing their normal haircut and women their hairdo and some ladies prefer retain their hairdo for about a month to three months.

Laide said: “Maybe, the economic recession contributed to that or people do not want to sleep in salon this year,’’ he said.

Albert Maduako, the Chief Executive Officer, Jab Salon, said that from the beginning of the year, the patronage had gone down.

“It is not about the season but it is about people’s pocket and in the past this is the season for us make more money but it is not paying us much, it is bad.

“People like to look good but there is no money, because of high costs due to economic hardship.

“Barbing hair now costs between N250 and N500, depending on the hair cut style and even the ladies hair dressing costs more.

“People have to eat, so ladies are cutting down costs of hair dressing as they consider their pockets that has led to preference to hair or braiding their hair to last long’’, he said.

Alex Fred, of Dammy Hair Salon, said that the rent and high costs of living made people to adjust their priorities.

“Paying for shops and house rents in Lagos are costly in addition to feeding and payment of our children school fees.

“Owing a shop does not mean that most of us are making money, we have to look for alternative sources to make money,’’ he said.

He noted that in the past, a week before Christmas, shops closed late and opened early unlike now.