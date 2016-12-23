Yuletide: Fire Service tasks Nigerians on safety

The Federal Fire Service on Friday urged Nigerians to be vigilant and observe safety measures, especially during the yuletide to prevent fire outbreak.

Mr. Collins Elechi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the caution was necessary because of increased fire outbreaks during festive periods.

According to Elechi, the harmattan season is characterized by combustibles or free burning materials which normally go up in flames at the slightest opportunity.

He said that most Nigerians hardly adhered to precautionary measures against fire outbreaks, but panic whenever there were fire disasters.

“This is a season of festivity, so we must be cautious enough to handle combustible materials.

“Therefore, don’t hoard fuel at home or overload your sockets with too many appliances.

“Don’t mount your candles on plastic on woody objects but on metal that can’t burn so as to prevent it from smoldering other things.

“Avoid scooping fuel from fallen tankers for whatever reason, because it is a time bomb it can explode at any time and burn people. Remember that it is when you live that you can use fuel or sell the product.

“In addition, don’t allow children to play with matches, firecrackers because they portend great danger to the environment.”

He also urged the people not keep gas cylinders inside the kitchen or use leaking cylinders.

The PRO further advised the people not to put generator close to the window or along the corridor because the fumes or smoke could kill quietly.

The said that people should also stop fueling their generators while the engine was on as it could spark up fire.

He appealed to Nigerians to get acquainted with their environment and identify with fire stations close to them by knowing their emergency numbers.

He gave the federal fire service number as 08032003557, adding that people could also call 112 or 122 in emergencies.

Elechi assured Nigerians of the service’s readiness to respond to emergency promptly, especially during the yuletide.