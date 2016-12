Winners of the 2016 Headies Awards

Korede-Bello Timi Dakolo Essence Funke Akindele and husband Mavin Mercy Aigbe Gentry pic

*ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

WIZKID = WINNER

TIWA SAVAGE

FALZ

YEMI ALADE

OLAMIDE

*NEXT RATED

Tekno who was listed in this category was disqualified.

YCEE

MR EAZI = WINNER

HUMBLESMITH

ARAMIDE

*SONG OF THE YEAR

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE = WINNER

*BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ = WINNER

WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE

GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI

*ALBUM OF THE YEAR

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL = WINNER

WANTED – WANDE COAL

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

*BEST RAP ALBUM

A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.

EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

POWERFUL – ILL BLISS = WINNER

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

*BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR = WINNER

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

*PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’

PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE

LEGENDURY BEATZ – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID

YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL= WINNER

MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO

OSCAR HEMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY

*BEST MUSIC VIDEO

EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA

MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI

SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS = WINNER

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN

*BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL

WANTED – WANDE COAL

KLITORIS – BRYMO

Unclad – DAREY = WINNER

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY

*BEST R&B SINGLE

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI = WINNER

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY

ADUKE – TJAN

SMILE – SHAYDEE

*BEST POP SINGLE

MAMA – KISS DANIEL = WINNER

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE = WINNER

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

*BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE = WINNER

BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY

JAGGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ

OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN

PAM PAM – KETCHUP

TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY

*BEST COLLABO

SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI = WINNER

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE

NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR

*BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING

DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME

SHAYDEE – SMILE = WINNER

WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN

RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN

*BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE = WINNER

SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW

ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME

OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIQUE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY

*HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA = WINNER

SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY

*LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

ILLBLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI

REMINISCE – ASALAMALEKU

YCEE – JAGABAN

BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING

A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’

MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT

*BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP = WINNER

AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG

KOKER – KO LE WERK

YCEE – JAGABAN

SMALL DOKTA – GBERA

2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI

Jennifer Okundia