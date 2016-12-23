PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > Update: All passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane

Update: All passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane

Published on December 23, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

A group of hostages are released from the Libyan plane after it was hijacked and landed in Malta Airport.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday said all passengers have been released from a hijacked Libyan plane in Malta, the Maltese state broadcaster reports.

There are 111 passengers and seven crew members on board the Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet that was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya but was forced to divert to the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Muscat said that the crew members were also in the process of being freed.

“Potentially 2 hijackers and some crew members still on board aircraft,” he explained.

The first of 65 passengers released were made up of women and children.

Posted by on December 23, 2016, 4:15 pm. Filed under Metro, News, Today's Headlines, World. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes