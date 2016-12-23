Update: All passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane

Update: All passengers released from hijacked Libyan planePublished on December 23, 2016 by pmnews · No Comments
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday said all passengers have been released from a hijacked Libyan plane in Malta, the Maltese state broadcaster reports.
There are 111 passengers and seven crew members on board the Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet that was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya but was forced to divert to the Mediterranean island of Malta.
Muscat said that the crew members were also in the process of being freed.
“Potentially 2 hijackers and some crew members still on board aircraft,” he explained.
The first of 65 passengers released were made up of women and children.