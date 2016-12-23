Israel introduces new visa procedure for Nigerians

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria has introduced a new visa application procedure for Nigerians with effect from Jan. 1.

The embassy made the announcement in a statement by its media unit on Friday in Abuja.

According to the embassy, under the new procedure, Nigerians applying for visa must first visit the embassy’s website and fill the appropriate forms as applicable.

“The applicant must then scan all required forms and documents and email them to the address found on the Embassy’s website: (www.abuja.mfa.gov.il)

“Thereafter, the applicant will be invited for a scheduled interview at the embassy.

“Previously, applicants were required to collect the visa application forms, fill and submit them at the embassy,” the embassy stated