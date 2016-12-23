I won’t condone aides breaking law- Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Friday said that he would not condone any of his aides that broke the law.

This is contained in a Press Statement signed by Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“The attention of the Senate President has been drawn to a statement issued today to the media by the Department of State Services (DSS) in which the Department raised allegations against Mr. Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the Senate President.

According to the statement, the DSS has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga.

“However, Saraki having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

Saraki called on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.