A Big Apology To TheNEWS Magazine-City People

“On page 41 of City People, 14 December, 2016 edition, we made an error in the introduction to Hon. Idowu Obasa’s interview. He was erroneously described as Chief Accountant at ICNL Communications Ltd., the promoters of the defunct TheNEWS and P.M. NEWS. TheNEWS hard copy is a monthly now, with a twenty-four/seven presence online while P.M.NEWS is also very, very active online. They are NOT defunct. They are not. We want to kindly correct the error.”-City People