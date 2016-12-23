PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > A Big Apology To TheNEWS Magazine-City People

A Big Apology To TheNEWS Magazine-City People

Published on December 23, 2016 by   ·   No Comments

“On page 41 of City People, 14 December, 2016 edition, we made an error in the introduction to Hon. Idowu Obasa’s interview. He was erroneously described as Chief Accountant at ICNL Communications Ltd., the promoters of the defunct TheNEWS and P.M. NEWS. TheNEWS hard copy is a monthly now, with a twenty-four/seven presence online while P.M.NEWS is also very, very active online. They are NOT defunct. They are not. We want to kindly correct the error.”-City People

Posted by on December 23, 2016, 5:33 pm. Filed under Business, Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes