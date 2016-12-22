Yuletide: NSCDC assures Ondo residents of security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has made adequate deployment of personnel across the state to ensure the security of lives and properties during the Yuletide celebrations.

NSCDC’s state Commandant, Alhaji Adeyinka Fasiu, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Akure on Thursday.

Fasiu said that the command had deployed officers and men which comprised intelligence officers, armed personnel and regular officers in strategic areas to curb activities of criminals.

“The Command has also beefed up security around critical national assets, pipelines, oil and gas facilities across the state.

“So let me warn vandals to steer clear of the state as the corps is positioned to deal decisively with anyone who contravenes any of these core mandates of the corps,“ he said.

The NSCDC boss decried the increase in fraudulent activities, human trafficking-cum-prostitution, robbery and cultism in the state.

He warned those enmeshed in criminal activities to desist or be arrested by the security agencies.

Fasiu called for the cooperation of the public to enable law enforcement agents serve them better and respond promptly to emergency situations.

The commandant advised residents to call the following numbers: 08032240449, 08066345088 and 07038792199, in a case of any emergency.

He appealed to the people to be security conscious as they felicitate with their families and friends.

Fasiu wished the people of the state a merry Christmas, happy New Year and hitch-free celebrations.