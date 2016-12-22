Maritime journalists enlarge exco

The Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) recently constituted a three-man electoral committee, chaired by Mr Uzor Odigbo, to oversee by-elections into the offices of the Provost and the Welfare officer.

Presenting their manifestoes, the contestants of the vacant positions promised to do everything at their disposal to elevate and add more positive value to the organization if voted into office.

Among those who vied for the position of provost was Mr Andrew Utulu of Daily Independent newspaper and Mrs Vera Osokpo for Welfare Officer.

Utulu emerged as the provost while Mrs Vera Osokpo emerged as the Welfare Officer of the association.

Before the swearing in of the new officers, the President of AMJON, Mr Ismail Aniemu, nominated Mr Gbenga David Adekunle of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Mr Uzor Odigbo as ex-officio members of AMJON.

MOSES FALOBI