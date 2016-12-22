Ladies now attend grooms’ party- FCT residents react

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday said that the support and change in gender roles worldwide has made it possible for women to attend grooms pre-wedding parties.

Groom parties have always been known to consist of a groom’s best man, groomsmen, close male relatives and friends.

There had been recent sighting of women playing central role in groom’s party.

Some of those who spoke on the issue explained why it was deemed necessary to include their closest female friends and relatives in their groom’s party.

Lanre Odusanya, a marketer said he planned on having his female cousin for his groom’s party on his wedding day.

“I noticed that there were a few weddings this year that had at least one woman in the groom’s party.

“I was happy to see that, because it means I am now allowed to have my best friend and cousin, a female in my party.

“I think it is nice to give room for the man to show people that apart from his wife to be, there is another female in his life that is like a sister to him,’’ he said.

Queen Mamza, a civil servant, told NAN that she was initially taken aback by the development.

“At first, I thought it was weird when I saw a picture of a woman that was on a groom’s party earlier this year on BellaNaija.

“I felt it was one of those things that change in gender roles should not affect, but I am now opening up to the idea now.

A best friend can be male or female, and if a man has that one woman who he sees as a family member that is his moral support, he can have her on his party,” she said.

Femi Fakeye, an event planner said the new trend helps with `the budget for the party as well as recognition of the best friends of both parties.

“The bride normally has her train consisting of only her best friends, but some feel the need to include friends and family of the groom even when they don’t want to.

“My sister got married last year and she wanted just her four best friends and our younger sister on her train.

“However, she felt pressured to include her husband’s younger sisters in her train as a way of showing acceptance and this created unwanted expenses.

“It would have been much more financially convenient for her if the sisters were on the groom’s party and everyone would know the actual friends of both the bride and groom,” he said.