FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ends 2016 as 51st

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are ending 2016 on FIFA’s world ranking in the 51st position.

The ranking table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday indicated that Nigeria dropped by one spot compared to where it was last month.

Nigeria still has 616 points, equal to the last ranking when it was jointly ranked 50th with Burkina Faso.

However, the one spot dropped has also moved Nigeria to the eighth place in Africa, behind Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Congo DR and Burkina Faso respectively.

On the global scene, Argentina has ended the year on top of the world, leading the way in the final ranking of 2016 with neighbours Brazil in second place.

NAN reports that with only 15 men’s international ‘A’ games played since the release of the last ranking, there have been few significant changes.

There were also no movements inside or into the top 10.