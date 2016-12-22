Bricklayer remanded for fingering child

A bricklayer, Friday James, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl, was on Thursday remanded in prison on the orders of an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Lagos Island.

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, had refused the accused’s bail application.

The Magistrate, Mr Martins Owumi, directed the prosecutor, Sgt. Ajaga Agboko to send the case file to the State Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

James, 56, who resides in Pedro area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of defilement and indecent treatment of a child.

Earlier, the prosecutor had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. ‎2 at 10:30 a.m. at his apartment.

He said ‎the accused forcefully removed the pant of the six-year-old girl and thrusted his finger into her private part.

The offences contravened Sections 135 (1) and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Defilement carries life imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 15, 2017 for mention.