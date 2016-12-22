Bayelsa targets N150m monthly revenue from environmental sanitation

The Bayelsa Government says it is targeting N150 million monthly revenue from activities of the state environmental sanitation authority.

Mr. Robert Enogha, Chairman, Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority, disclosed this on Thursday in Yenagoa at the inauguration of the state Environmental Authority Enforcement House.

Enogha, who hailed the state government’s support for its activities, said the office could make about N150 million monthly.

According to him, there was the need to improve activities of the authority because it would go a long way in boosting the revenue of the state.

“I am appealing for more support including supply of equipment like wheelbarrows, patrol vehicles among others,” Enogha said

The Deputy Governor retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah, who spoke said the government was poised to achieve a clean environment.

“Clean environment does a lot of good to human health, therefore, we cannot neglect nature of cleanliness. We will continue to improve for the betterment of our people.

“On revenue, we are no longer going to allow casement but POS to avoid missing of funds; by next year, all tax and levies are going to be visible.

“We are not going to tolerate any form of harassment by officers who are going to be in-charge. I urge every officer to step up plans as the state is strategizing to improve its internally generated revenue,” he said.