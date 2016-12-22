Ban Ki-moon hails Côte d’Ivoire’s parliamentary election

Ban Ki-moon, the UN Secretary-General, has applauded Saturday’s ‘peaceful and inclusive’ elections in Côte d’Ivoire, saying the country is in “steady march towards lasting peace and stability”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Ban lauded the Government and the people of Côte d’Ivoire for the peaceful and inclusive nature of the legislative elections of Dec. 18.

“The successful conclusion of the legislative election confirms Côte d’Ivoire’s steady march towards lasting peace and stability.”

The UN chief congratulated Ivorian political parties for their active participation in the elections and the country’s electroloading body for its efforts in ensuring the people’s right to vote.

He also appreciated the positive role of international and national electoral observation teams, as well as the engagement of Ivorian civil society, which enhanced the transparency and credibility of the elections.

The UN scribe commended the immense progress achieved by Côte d’Ivoire with the conclusion of a free and fair presidential election in October 2015 and the constitutional referendum in October 2016.

The Secretary-General reiterated the commitment of the UN, including the UN Operation in Côte d’Ivoire (UNOCI), to continue supporting the country in sustaining the gains achieved in its consolidation of peace, stability and long-term prosperity.