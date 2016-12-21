Pictures: Ibori released from UK prison

Pictures: Ibori released from UK prisonPublished on December 21, 2016 by pmnews · 9 Comments
Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from UK jail where he was sentenced for 13 years for corruption.
He was released after serving half of his term in prison after agreeing to be deported to Nigeria.
Here are the first pictures of the former governor after his release from prison, courtesy Vanguard newspapers.
Interesting! Some shameless idiots would roll out the red carpet to welcome their rogue hero to Delta state. He is coming at the right time. Lucky man! If it were Buhari of 1984, he would have walked into the gallows on return to the country. Silly!
…..Meaning see the face of a thief ..thief
Na who dem catch be tief. Amaechi, Tinubu, Buhari, Burati are all saints in Nigeria
U guyz are fucking idiots for saying that about odidigborigbo. Who is a saint in nigeria? Are u?
That Ibori was arrested far away in the UK, impartially tried, jailed and now released for corruption highlights the inadequacies of Nigeria’s legal system. In Nigeria, he could hardly have been tried at all because of the complicity of the country’s judicial system. Was it not in Nigeria that a person accused of corruption was granted perpetual injunction against prosecution? If you are sure of yourself why do you need any perpetual injunction? Why not face trial and later sue your accusers for defamation and wrongful prosecution?
Whatever went wrong in the country’s legal system calls for a general re-orientation of the entire Nigerian society because bribery and corruption will forever keep the nation backward. This problem has many facets including employing relations and friends without going through the normal employment process. How will the nation ever dream of competing with other nations if it continues to fill positions with mediocres while other development-oriented nations are always seeking the best talents to occupy similar positions in their own countries?
In the African continent today, we still have countries where sanity is still reigning in their societies. Whatever one’s standing in these countries, s/he will face trial for any transgressions committed. In other words, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAWS OF THE LAND. In order to instill discipline in the citizenry, it is important that good examples are set by the leaders by acting strictly according to the laws and obeying court rulings.
Under ALL circumstances, the judges must be seen to be above pettiness by shunning all forms of corruption. Is it not shameful that our own legal system was not able to deal successfully with Ibori? Equally shameful is the culture of celebrating corrupt people in the country. This is not limited to any particular group or section of the country. In an enlightened society any one indicted for corrupt practices will have problems re-integrating him/herself back into the society. Why is this different in Nigeria? A short while ago a minister in Nigeria was exposed as having engaged in monumental corruption. No sooner than she was arraigned in a court for prosecution, her kinsmen organized a rally in her support. Is it necessary or wise to shield a corrupt person from prosecution? If every one know that there are unfailing penal consequences for their actions they will desist from perpetrating such actions against their nation. Personally, I believe that poverty and ignorance have contributed immensely to the present situation whereby someone who cannot feed himself is given a paltry amount to carry a placard in support of a rogue who had stolen the nation’s wealth.
PMB let see how u will welcome him
Welcome to your fatherland, Chief James Onanefe Ibori. You have paid for your transgression against humanity but turn to God who is ready to accept you as a new creature and old things passed away forever.
People must not condemn Chief Ibori rather the questions Nigerians should be asking is, If Ibori was imprison for sin he committed against Nigerians Overseas what about other co-travelers like Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief T.A Orji, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Sam Egwu, Bukola Saraki, Babanjida Aliyu, Nyako, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi etc
Since Chief Ibori has toed the line, all co-travelers must if we intend to have a just society. Welcome Chief Ibori.
Welcome back to your fatherland, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
Please turn to God and have all your transgressions forgiven and all things shall become new, I do not know James personally, I welcome him and accept him as he surrenders to God and accepts Him as his Lord and Savior.
Those condemning Chief Ibori must do self-examinations of themselves first, because he who goes to equity must come with clean hands.
The questions Nigerians should be asking should be if Chief Ibori committed sin against Nigerians and was imprisoned Overseas what should happen to his co-travelers like Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief T.A. Orji, Chief Sam Egwu, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Adams Oshiomole, Chibuike Rotimi Amaeche, Burutai, Dr. Bukola Saraki,
Ibrahim Magu etc,
I welcome Chief Ibori and celebrate with him if he accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior and let old things to pass away.
JESUS LOVES you Chief Ibori
God will punish you and your family for impoverishing Delta State.