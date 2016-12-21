Photos: Ambode, Bagudu launch Lake Rice

L-R: Lagos Deputy Gov. Dr Oluranti Adebule; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Governor Atiku Bagudu displaying the Lake Rice

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left), his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Atiku Bagudu (2nd right) with a 10kg Lake Rice during the official launch at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. With them are Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (left) and Chief of Protocol , Kebbi State, Mr. Umaru Shehu Baiti

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left), with his Kebbi State counterpart, Governor Atiku Bagudu holding a 10kg of the Lake Rice during the official launch at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with Kebbi State Governor Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (left), eating Lake rice during the official launching at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), with Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (2nd left); Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello (left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (2nd right) and Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr, Adeniji Kazeem, eating Lake rice during the official launching at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

Lake Rice