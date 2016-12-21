I can’t continue being a punching bag, divorce-seeking woman tells court

A 35-year-old businesswoman, Adenike Bale, who accused her husband of beating her incessantly, on Wednesday, asked an Agege Customary Court to dissolve her nine-year-old marriage.

Adenike, an indigene of Ogun and a mother of two, who resides at 16, Railway Line, Fagba, Ifako, Lagos, also alleged that the respondent, Mr Lanre Bale, had threatened her life. .

She also claimed that Lanre was not a caring husband and father, and was temperamental.

“My husband beats me constantly, especially when l come home late from the shop. He has turned me to a punching bag, causing me grievous bodily harm.

“Whenever we have any misunderstanding, he always threatens to kill me.

“The suffering is unbearable. There is no peace of mind and his family, especially his father, does not like me,’’ she said.

The petitioner said that on Nov. 19, she told her husband that she was going to church for a vigil but he vehemently disagreed.

“Afterwards my husband came to me for sexual intercourse, which l refused, because l saw him rub a fetish substance on his body.

“That night, he threw me out of the house naked. My children begged him, but to no avail,” she said.

“He has no interest in my welfare and has not been responsible for the children’s upkeep, ‘’the petitioner said.

Adenike said that the actions of her husband forced her to move out of the house.

The petitioner, who described her husband as violent man, pleaded with the court to separate them.

“I am no longer interested in the union. I also want my husband to take full responsibility for the children’s education and to stop harassing me,’’ she said.

In his testimony, the 43-year-old respondent, who is a resident of Williams Street in Isheri, Lagos, denied the petitioner’s claims.

Lanre, who agreed that there was no more love in the marriage, described the petitioner as ungrateful and a trouble maker.

He also accused his wife of having illicit affairs with different men before she moved out from their home.

“l started up a line of business for her but she changed it without my knowledge.

“My wife opened a beer parlour and started having illicit affairs with her customers. She comes home very late at night and started receiving calls on her phone till ungodly hours,’’ he said.

Lanre also accused his wife of refusing to have sexual intercourse with him.

The respondent further alleged that she stopped doing her wifely duties, and he had been the one taking care of the children.

“For over a year now, l have been giving the children their bath and washing their clothes,” he said.

Lanre told the court that he was completely in support of the dissolution of the union between him and his wife.

He, however, appealed to the court to order the petitioner to release his documents in her possession and also grant him permission to have unhindered access to his daughter living with her mother.

Mr Philip Williams, the court’s President, adjourned the case till March 2, 2017 for continuation of hearing.