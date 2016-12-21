El-Rufai bares teeth, imposes curfew on 3 local councils

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on three local government areas to protect lives and properties of the people.

A statement by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant to Governor El-Rufai on Media and Publicity in Kaduna, listed the areas as Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

The statement stated that the State Security Council also endorsed ban on processions and unlawful assembly in any part of the state.

It stated that the council took the step based on credible intelligence reports about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

It said that after an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday, it was resolve to take the decisions.

The statement added that security agencies had been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violate the orders.

The Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

Gov. El-Rufai chaired the meeting with the his Deputy, Barnabas Bala and was attended by the State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh and Director of DSS, Mohammed Wakili.

Others that attended the meeting were Brig.-Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army; Rear Adm. T. T. Dakwat, Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia, and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.